Help Wanted: A TE No.2 for Washington

Logan Thomas had a breakout 2020 season but was it a one-year mirage? Will he get a long-term extension? Who will join him?

ASHBURN - The Washington Football Team needs another tight end and possibly two as they enter April. How should they address it? That comes either in the second wave of free agency or early in the NFL Draft.

Fans understand the upside of Logan Thomas following his breakout season. Posting career-bests in reception (72), receiving yards (670) and touchdowns, he's the top option come Week 1.

Thomas' lone problem comes based off his current contract. Barring an extension, he'll be a free agent after the 2021 season. Does Washington bite and sign him now, or rather wait to see if 2020 was a one-year wonder?

Outside of Thomas, the position is a mess in more ways than one.

Washington has Temarrick Hemmingway, Marcus Baugh and Thaddeus Moss under contract. Hemmingway has much more NFL experience than does and Baugh saw limited action last season.

Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wideout, Randy, did not play in his rookie year due to injury after putting up fabulous numbers as a member of the high-tempo LSU passing attack in 2019.

Jeremy Sprinkle, a four-year veteran, appears to be moving on following his workout with the Indianapolis Colts. He'll be missed in the run game as an extra blocker.

Should Washington trust Thomas to be the future of the position, he'll be worth the pay raise since the role would have been lost without him last year. Combined, Sprinkle, Hemmingway and Baugh recorded three catches for a total of 18 yards.

It's likely that one of the trio on staff will be tight end No. 3 in a certain niche. Sure, that could solve one problem, but WFT could use a hybrid player that's effective as either a pass-catcher or in-line blocker.

Zach Ertz is available from Philadelphia, but it's always hard to see in-division trades unfold. Tampa Bay's OJ Howard could be made expendable, but is he worth trade price and a $6 million cap hit? Will Cleveland finally take David Njoku off trade block and send him else where?

Should WFT go young in the draft, Florida Kyle Pitts would be the only player worth taking Round 1. His versatility could have him going as high as top-five come April 29.

Miami's Brevin Jordan or Penn State's Pat Freiermuth both have the versatile skills set that Ron Rivera and Scott Turner could be looking for next season. Based on mock drafts, Freiermuth is expected to go in the second round while Jordan should fall to the third.

Does that factor into who's the top target should Washington be on the clock?

Washington needs more help in a league that seemingly is running more 12-man personnel sets with athletic weapons for mismatches. By OTA's, another name should be added to the position list with the hope they'll be the true No.2 option for 2021 and beyond.