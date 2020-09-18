SI.com
Washington Football
Holcomb Out, Fuller To Play?

Chris Russell

The final Washington Football Team and Arizona Cardinals Week 2 injury report looks like this.

Cole Holcomb (knee) has been ruled out by Ron Rivera. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but did not work on Friday. 

Kendall Fuller being limited on Friday after working fully on Wednesday and Thursday could be a sign that he might need another week. 

Washington has options at the slot cornerback spot but Larry Fitzgerald is a tough customer and they'll need all the help they can get. 

It looks like Thomas Davis will be able to make his Washington debut on Sunday. 

For Arizona - they are going to be missing their starting center. 

The Cardinals also put their starting safety on injured reserve, so that could be an area that Washington targets. ''

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

