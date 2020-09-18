Holcomb Out, Fuller To Play?

The final Washington Football Team and Arizona Cardinals Week 2 injury report looks like this.

Cole Holcomb (knee) has been ruled out by Ron Rivera. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but did not work on Friday.

Kendall Fuller being limited on Friday after working fully on Wednesday and Thursday could be a sign that he might need another week.

Washington has options at the slot cornerback spot but Larry Fitzgerald is a tough customer and they'll need all the help they can get.

It looks like Thomas Davis will be able to make his Washington debut on Sunday.

For Arizona - they are going to be missing their starting center.

The Cardinals also put their starting safety on injured reserve, so that could be an area that Washington targets. ''

