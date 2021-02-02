'Hollywood' Stafford? That's a Win for the WFT

Washington Football fans are often a sensitive bunch to criticism of the organization. Even when you try and compliment them. That's what happened after Matt Stafford chose the Rams.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Matthew Stafford wanted to go 'Hollywood'.

He wanted to be close to one of his offseason homes in Malibu. Stafford wanted to play for two progressive offensive minds in Sean McVay and Kevin O'Connell - both former Washington Football offensive coordinators.

He wanted to set up his post-career in one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world.

READ MORE: Jason Wright on Dan Snyder

He also wanted to win a playoff game, nevermind a Super Bowl. Something he wasn't able to do in Detroit.

The weather, a gorgeous new stadium, an organization that regularly makes the playoffs, including this year.

Everything about the Rams screamed out to Stafford. He was wining and dining with McVay in Cabo last week as the trade was consummated after McVay reportedly got his organization to step up and make a late extra push.

The Washington Football Team did everything they could, and maybe even too much, as Fish and I have detailed over the last few days.

READ MORE: Sources on Stafford Offers

This is the first win of the offseason. It's a big W. In a strange way.

Sure, they still lack a dynamic quarterback option, but trading a first-round pick, along with a third-round and a defensive starter for Stafford, would have been a steep price. Especially if he didn't want to be in Washington.

Never mind the idea of the two first-round picks that Los Angeles eventually surrendered.

What if Stafford came to Washington and was unhappy? What if he didn't fit with Scott Turner's system?

Stafford reportedly had three to four other places in mind before Washington, should the trade with Los Angeles have not worked out.

It's OK to lose sometimes. They took a swing for the fences and came up short. That's snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Either way, the Washington Football Team remains in first place, with other quarterback options to pursue in the coming weeks.