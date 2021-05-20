How Many Games Is WFT Favored In For 2021?

There are insults and then there are perceived slights. This is the latter in our view because the opinion of those that create these barbs is in question.

ASHBURN -- The Washington Football Team continues to be disrespected despite being the defending NFC East champions.

Maybe the backlash could be the motivational chip WFT needs going against a first-place schedule and having to play nine road games out of its 17 regular season contests.

Yes, perhaps the early lines from Super Book Sports out of Las Vegas for the 2021 season will serve as motivation. Of course, preseason odds mean little since based off regular-season play will have them change constantly.

For now, Washington is only pre-favored in three games. To us, that seems absurd after the offseason acquisitions in free agency and the NFL Draft that build on last year’s 7-9 mark.

WFT games in which they are currently favored include Week 2 against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football at (-3). That is the standard “give” for a home team early in a season.

The other two games are at home against the Dallas Cowboys in December (-1.5) and against the Philadelphia Eagles (-3) to start out 2022.

Three games. Three games?

For real?

There is the notion that Vegas oddsmakers have inside information that is not accessible to the public and that they know exactly how games are going to play out.

It's it true? Not so much. It's a computer-based data system that helps to provide action on both sides of the bet. That's it.

By putting WFT as a 1.5-point underdog at home against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to start the season, for instance, they know they'll get those that believe in the better QB instead the feeling that the home team will win a tight one.

That's what they know.

No one has any idea what Washington or the Chargers will play like or ultimately be — that day or any day.

Per Tim Murray of VSIN, here's the entire list.

+1.5 v LA Chargers

-3 at NY Giants

+7.5 at Buffalo

+3 at Atlanta

+1.5 vs New Orleans

+6.5 vs Kansas City

+4 at Green Bay

+3 at Denver

+7 vs Tampa Bay

+1 at Carolina

+2.5 vs Seattle

+2.5 at Las Vegas

-1.5 vs Dallas

+1.5 at Philadelphia

+5.5 at Dallas

-3 vs Eagles

+1.5 at NY Giants

Essentially the road game against the Falcons is a toss-up between what Vegas considers two even teams. Atlanta receives the extra push because the game in home.

Ironically, Washington is only a four-point underdog at Green Bay, one point higher than the Atlanta and Denver road games. Could this be due to the Aaron Rodgers situation?

Overall? The odds are constantly changing. And believing Vegas isn’t going to make a mistake from now until January of 2022 is illogical.

