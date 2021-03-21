How 'Pissed' Washington Owner Dan Snyder Lost $300K Car In Racquetball Bet

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder had just purchased his V12 Vanquish Aston Martin... and then he gave it away.

Yes, $300,000 to Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is relative pocket change. But what in the world would compel him to bet a $300,000 automobile - his just-purchased V12 Vanquish Aston Martin - in a game of game of racquetball against a professional athlete?

Louis Riddick is the athlete. And the winner of the bet.

According to a story told by Riddick, now an ESPN analyst, maybe somewhere around 15 years ago, Snyder and Riddick were going to play racquetball, something they apparently did with regularity. This is an important component to the story, as it means Snyder knew what he was getting into.).

Go back 15 years. Riddick would've been about 37, not too far removed from a decade of NFL play as a 6-2, 215-pound safety. Snyder would've been 10 years his senior and at around 5-9 and 195, doesn't share Riddick's athletic build.

Still, the owner could have skills, right?

Wrong.

"If you can shut me out,'' Snyder challenged Riddick, "I'll let you take that car home.''

And how did the game unfold?

"Bam, bam, bam, bam, 11-0, boom!'' recounts Riddick, who was in the Washington front office at the time, first as a scout and then as a personnel director. "Just like that. And he was pissed. Pissed!''

Good on Dan Snyder to not welch on a $300,000 bet. But ... what was Riddick going to pay off if he lost? Did Snyder really believe he could compete in racquetball? And, billionaires being billionaires, did Snyder simply go out and replace his V12 Vanquish Aston Martin with another one?

Oh, and one more question: Mr. Snyder, are you interested in meeting a sportswriter for a friendly game of racquetball?

READ MORE: QB Fitzpatrick: Best, Last NFL Playoffs Shot With Washington?