How To Watch: Giants at Washington - Taylor  Time

Just when the Washington Football Team finally thought it was secure at the quarterback position, Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury and will be on injured reserve 6-8 weeks. The quarterback who took over for a struggling Dwayne Haskins last year and was Washington's bright spot in the Wild Card game - Taylor Heinicke - will once again get his chance to lead the offense.

"He's learned to be patient, take what's given to him, and I think he has a really good feel for when he takes his shots, too," head coach Ron Rivera said about Heinicke.

Despite the loss, Heinicke did help move the offense against the Los Angeles Chargers in last week's opener. He competed 73 percent of his passes and connected with tight end Logan Thomas for a touchdown, briefly giving Washington the lead.

Washington's defense was a huge factor in the team's loss. It allowed quarterback Justin Herbert to go off for 337 passing yards and receiver Keenan Allen to surpass 100 receiving yards.

Washington's defense needs to prove to the Giants why it was the second-ranked defense in the NFL last season and not allow quarterback Daniel Jones, receiver Sterling Shepard and running back Saquon Barkley to have a field day. If so, the team will end up losing its third straight game to the Giants and Jones will be 5-0 against Washington.

When: Thursday, September 16, 8:20 p.m.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Television: NFL Network

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Stream: NFL Game Pass

Name to Watch - QB Taylor Heinicke He will be starting for the second time in a burgundy and gold uniform. The last time was against quarterback Tom Brady's Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game. Washington's new starting quarterback is ready for the challenge, but emphasized that he'll be taking each rep, practice, and game one at a time.

"It's something I've been dreaming about my whole life, being a starting quarterback in the NFL. And he we are," Heinicke said. "Being the new starting guy, I felt I needed to get in front of the team more. I said some words I probably shouldn't say right now about the Giants."