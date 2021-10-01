How To Watch Washington at Atlanta: WR Curtis Samuel Returns

Washington goes on the road for a "must-win" game in Atlanta

The Washington Football Team's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons looks close on paper, and challenging for the secondary.

The burgundy and gold has the 29th-worst passing defense in the NFL. Not a good sign when facing former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, up-and-coming tight end Kyle Pitts and star receiver Calvin Ridley.

On a more encouraging note, Washington receiver Curtis Samuel was activated off the injury reserve and will be on the game-day roster Sunday.

"We'll sprinkle him in," WFT coach Ron Rivera said of Samuel. "There are some things that I really liked seeing today. It's not like we expect him to come out and play 65 plays. That's the thing we have to be smart about."

READ MORE: Washington LISTEN: Curtis Samuel 'Ready to Roll' for Falcons?

Samuel playing at the start of the season was a possibility, but Rivera put him on IR to keep it "safe". The former Carolina Panthers receiver is a key piece to Washington's offense and the team's future, not someone to put at risk on the field if they're not 100-percent healthy.

It's obvious Washington's defense needs to step up, being the 31st-worst in the NFL. But the offense also shares blame for the team's struggles.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense only scored 14 meaningful points against the Buffalo Bills, scoring its last seven in garbage time. The offense also didn't take advantage of its opportunities, turning the ball over three times including two interceptions from Heinicke.

Atlanta's defense isn't on the same level as Buffalo. That, and the return of Samuel, might lead to more offense from WFT come Sunday.

READ MORE: WFT's Rivera Going Against Familiar Foe Sunday

When: Sunday, October 3, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Television: FOX

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Stream: FUBO.tv, Fox Sports App/FoxSports.com

Name to Watch - Curtis Samuel The new Washington receiver will be seeing the field for the first time since last season in Week 17 due to his groin injury. His presence will help ease the load off receiver Terry McLaurin and give Heinicke another weapon.

"It feels great to be back," Samuel said this week. "I'm just excited about going forward and just being able to stay healthy."