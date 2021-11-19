How to Watch WFT at Panthers: First Winning Streak of Year?

While the Washington Football Team did defeat the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's a new week, new opponent and new challenge. Not only that, head coach Ron Rivera will be facing the Carolina Panthers for the first time in Charlotte as an opposing head coach. Looking at the big picture, it's safe to say Washington isn't satisfied with just beating "Goliath" last week.

"I feel like right now we just want some dubs," defensive end Daron Payne said.

Against Tampa, the WFT offense converted 11 third downs and held the ball for 18 more minutes than Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense. The WFT defense forced two picks off Brady and only allowed four third-down conversions. If Washington wants to get "some dubs", the team must continue playing that brand of winning football.

This weekend’s game also marks the first time quarterback Cam Newton will go up against Rivera as the opposing coach. Storylines are focused on this reunion, but Rivera and the WFT are more focused on winning.

"This is about a process," Rivera said. "This is about building and doing it the right way. One of the things I've learned is you have to stick to the process."

When: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Television: FOX

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Name To Watch - John Bates With tight end Ricky Seals-Jones questionable for Sunday’s game and tight end Logan Thomas still on IR, Bates will most likely step in for the starting tight end position. While only a rookie, he’s the next man up.

“I’m ready for whatever comes,” Bates said.