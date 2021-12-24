Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    How to Watch WFT at Cowboys: 'Helpless' Heinicke is Back

    After Tuesday's "COVID" game against the Eagles, quarterback Taylor Heinicke and Washington are in "must-win" situation against the Cowboys.
    It was only a few days ago the Washington Football Team was playing the Philadelphia Eagles without 13 of its players and seven position coaches due to COVID-19, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen. Under emergency/COVID quarterback Garrett Gilbert and a depleted defense, Washington fell to its NFC East rival, 27-17.

    The WFT is back on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football this week. The good news is Heinicke was taken off the COVID list and was back at practice on Thursday. He is the expected to start on Sunday. 

    "I went out there today and felt good throwing the ball," Heinicke said after Thursday's practice. "I could feel myself get a little winded. So, to get back at this time, it's good not to just kind of jump into [the] Sunday Night Football game after sitting at home for a week." 

    Head coach Ron Rivera said that the former Old Dominion standout looked good at practice and that players gravitated toward him in his return.

    "You battle with these guys throughout the whole year and you want to be with them. It's a huge, crucial game. You just felt helpless," Heinicke said. "You don't like feeling like that. A lot of guys felt the same way that weren't playing. But it was out of my control. I just tried to get better as quickly as possible."

    At 6-8, Heinicke comes into a "must-win" scenario against Dallas. Washington's playoff chances depend on it.

    When: Sunday, Dec. 26, 8:20 p.m.

    Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

    Television: NBC

    Odds: Cowboys -10.0/Total 46.5.

    Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

