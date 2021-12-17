Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch WFT at Eagles: COVID Moves NFC East Clash

    First meeting of Washington-Philadelphia delayed until Tuesday
    Author:

    Going into the showdown against Dallas, the Washington Football Team was riding a four-game winning streak and inching its way to the top of the NFC East.

    How quickly things can change.

    With fellow NFC rival Philadelphia on tap in Week 15, Washington may be without 21 players due to COVID-19. The game has been postponed to Tuesday at 7 p.m.

    Some notable players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this past week were defensive end Jonathan Allen, cornerback Kendall Fuller, safety Kam Curl, wide receiver Cam Sims, starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup quarterback Kyle Allen.

    "We got to continue to get ready and see what happens," WFT coach Ron Rivera said about the COVID outbreak.

    On Friday, the WFT signed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert. The team also signed quarterback Jordan Ta'amu earlier this week. 

    Recommended Articles

    Taylor Heinicke
    Play

    How to Watch WFT at Eagles: COVID Moves NFC East Clash

    First meeting of Washington-Philadelphia delayed until Tuesday

    1 minute ago
    nfl mask covid clutch
    Play

    NFL Postpones Washington vs. Eagles; Now What?

    The logistics are challenging. So are considerations of finance and revenue. The NFL has a big problem on its hands.

    1 hour ago
    wft
    Play

    Sick Day: Can the NFL Postpone WFT vs. Eagles?

    The solution nobody wants, may come in the best interest of player safety

    4 hours ago

    "My phone was in the other room. Next thing I know my wife comes in and brings me my phone. I had about 25 missed calls and text messages," Gilbert said. "I think it’s next, next, next man up. What’s happening here and obviously across the league as other teams are dealing with some stuff as well, there’s just some extraordinary circumstances."

    Despite the uncertainty, Washington may get some players off the COVID list before Tuesday. 

    When: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.

    Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Penn.

    Television: FOX

    Odds: Eagles -6.0/Total 43.5.

    Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    How to Watch WFT at Eagles: COVID Moves NFC East Clash

    1 minute ago
    nfl mask covid clutch
    News

    NFL Postpones Washington vs. Eagles; Now What?

    1 hour ago
    wft
    News

    Sick Day: Can the NFL Postpone WFT vs. Eagles?

    4 hours ago
    0025CA6E-E39B-43D4-AF48-5D1D709CBD1F
    News

    Washington BREAKING: Heinicke to COVID List, Ex Cowboys QB Signed

    5 hours ago
    WFT
    News

    Does Washington's COVID-19 Outbreak Threaten Player Safety?

    Dec 16, 2021
    Ron Rivera
    News

    Three More WFT Players Added To COVID List

    Dec 16, 2021
    AF04B364-53BE-418F-9561-7AAFEE41CDBB
    News

    Washington Mourns the Death of All-Time O-Lineman

    Dec 16, 2021
    WFT - Urban
    News

    BREAKING: Once Interested in Washington, Urban Meyer Fired by Jaguars

    Dec 16, 2021