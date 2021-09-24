How To Watch: Washington at Buffalo - Defense Must Improve

Washington goes on the road for the first time this season Sunday against Buffalo

While a win is a win, the Washington Football Team has a lot to clean up on the field for its upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills, especially on defense.

Washington allowed New York Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones to pass for 249 yards and run for 94 more. That's 562 passing yards the defense has allowed in two weeks, the eighth-most allowed in the NFL.

Despite the defense's slow start, WFT defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio claims he isn't worried.

"It's just the little things we have to correct. That's what we're working to do," Del Rio said about his defense. "At the end of the day, it's about winning games, right? And so we need to continue to do all we can to bring that energy, bring that fight, and that competitiveness and clean up some things."

While the defense is trying to find its dominance again, quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense look like they may have already found their answer. In Heinicke's third NFL start against the Giants, he threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns., connecting with wide receiver Terry McLaurin for 107 yards and one of the scores. Washington's offense also scored 30 points for the first time since Week 12 last season.

With a struggling defense, the offense especially can't miss a beat if it wants to stay in the game with Buffalo.

The Bills' offense includes arguably the best quarterback and wide receiver in the NFL with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Buffalo's defense has only allowed the least amount of total yards (468) in the NFL.

WFT needs to play its best game of the season, or the burgundy and gold are in for a rude awakening.

When: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Television: FOX

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Stream: NFL Game Pass

Name to Watch - DE Chase Young Last season's Defensive Rookie of the Year has had a slow start with no sacks and only six tackles. Like Del Rio, the second-year defensive end is not worried about his play.