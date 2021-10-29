How to Watch Washington vs. Denver: Season On Line?
Football fans or critics would call most 2-5 teams bad, The Washington Football Team is 2-5 but isn't bad, rather undisciplined.
If Washington converts more red zone drives against the Green Bay Packers, protects its halftime lead against the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Taylor Heinicke doesn't throw a crucial interception in the second half against the New Orleans Saints and running back Antonio Gibson doesn't fumble the ball in his own red zone against the Los Angeles Chargers, this is a completely different football team.
The burgundy and gold were expected to beat the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons, and did. A win against the Denver Broncos is really as necessary as it gets.
While the WFT was 2-7 at one point last year and still went on to win the NFC East, the division was is in a very different state. The Dallas Cowboys are a very good football team this season and other good NFC teams are going to fill up those Wild Card spots.
If Washington wants to save its season, Heinicke and the offense must convert and not leave points on the field against the Broncos. The defense has shown improvement the last two weeks, especially the defensive line. The burgundy and gold defense recorded six sacks in those games.
When: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 4:25 p.m.
Washington must beat the Broncos or its season is likely over.
Where: Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
Television: FOX
Radio: The Team 980
Stream: Fubo TV
Name To Watch - Taylor Heinicke After failing to score on four red zone opportunities last week against the Packers, Heinicke needs to find a way to get in the end zone against Denver, no ifs or buts. The NFL is a points and wins league. Get it done, Heinicke.
"I felt we played a lot better than 10 points. I think a lot of people feel that way too," Heinicke said about Washington's performance against the Green Bay Packers. "So, again, we moved the ball well, but when we get down in the red zone, you have to score touchdowns. That's how you win games. That's going to be a big point of emphasis this week."