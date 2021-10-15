How To Watch Washington vs. Kansas City: Offense Must Carry WFT

When it comes to the Washington Football Team's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2020 Super Bowl champs are by far the better football team on paper and on the field. However, the idea Washington can make this a competitive game and maybe even pull out with a win isn't a stretch.

There's no question quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense will torch Washington's defense, but quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the burgundy-and-gold offense may be able to keep Washington in the game. Kansas City's defense is giving up more than 400 yards and 30-plus points per game.

"Last year, I wasn't going against Tom Brady. I was going against the Bucs' defense," Heinicke said. "You can't look at it like like you're going against Mahomes. You got to keep your game plan. We're going against the Chiefs' defense."

The two most important things Washington's offense must do against the Chiefs are to keep the ball away from Patrick Mahomes and continue to score enough points to stay in the game.

Former Washington legend safety Sean Taylor is having his number retired this Sunday and maybe that'll inspire Washington's defense to "play" for Taylor. Washington also looks to defeat the Chiefs for the first time in 38 years and get back to a "500" record.

When: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Television: CBS

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Stream: FuboTV

Name To Watch - DeAndre Carter Week 4's NFC Special Teams Player of the Week has been an unexpected surprise for Washington. He's protected the football on punt and kick returns, unlike many others in recent history with the burgundy and gold. With receivers Dyami Brown and Cam Sims out last week due to injury, Carter stepped up on offense with four catches for 62 yards. With Brown and Sims' injury status still up in the air, Carter will again have to make the most of his opportunity, especially against a struggling Kansas City defense.