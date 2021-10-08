How To Watch Washington vs. New Orleans: Overcoming Injuries

The Washington Football Team has caught the injury bug and it's only Week 5. Veteran linebacker Jon Bostic and surprising cornerback Torry McTyer are done for the season, starting tight end Logan Thomas is on injured reserve and Washington's centerpiece on the offensive line - Brandon Scherff - will be out for a few weeks.

Not to mention, the anticipated depth at receiver room is depleted with Dyami Brown and Cams Sims out as well. The burgundy-and-gold's No. 1 receiver has already noticed the injury bug's impact on his team.

"Yeah, I think it's pretty obvious you come out there and see practice and you're like, 'We're thin out there,'" Terry McLaurin said.

READ MORE: Is Terry McLaurin WFT's Top Threat?

A win against the New Orleans Saints wouldn't only be a confidence booster WFT begins its schedule of "doom", but also a boost for players who don't see the field as often to step up.

There's no question that McLaurin will continue to be the team's star, but receivers such as Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter will need to be on their "A" game with Curtis Samuel's game status as questionable. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke can only carry the offense so much.

With Thomas going down, Ricky Seals-Jones will start at tight end. It'll be a great opportunity though to see more of what John Bates and even maybe Sammis Reyes can do. New Orleans doesn't have much film to work with on Bates and Reyes, an advantage Washington could take advantage of.

It's no secret, Washington's defense is ranked as one of the worst in the NFL. The unit continues to struggle to get players to the ground and make stops on third downs. For cornerback William Jackson III, he still thinks better is to come for the defense.

"We just feel like we're way better than what we're showing," Jackson III said. "I feel like we're going to get this thing rolling soon."

READ MORE: LISTEN: Most Intriguing Storyline for Washington vs. Saints

When: Sunday, October, 10, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Television: CBS

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Stream: FuboTV

Name to Watch - Terry McLaurin The third-year NFL wide receiver is a key reason to why Washington's offense has been able to move the ball down the field this season and will continue to be so against the Saints. This season is arguably his best yet, with 25 catches for 354 yards (ninth-most in NFL) and he currently has the longest streak of targets without a drop (128 catches). He's called "Scary Terry" for a reason.

"For anyone saying that he's not a No. 1 receiver, I don't know what what kind of film they're watching," Heinicke said about McLaurin. "The guy's fast, the guy runs great routes. And then, [when] the ball's in his hand, he makes things happen. You guys [have] seen that throughout this year and hopefully he just keeps playing at that level."