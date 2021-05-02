How Washington 'Playing It Safe' In NFL Draft Makes Them Better

The Washington Football Team went for a more athletic approach in the 2021 NFL Draft

Ron Rivera could have made a move up in the second round. Heck, he could have at the start of the third round if "their guy" was there. An extra third round pick give you that luxury.

But no. He stood pat, believing the NFL Draft board would land him in the right spot. So far, it's hard to argue with the results.

The Washington Football Team finished Saturday with seven new members coming to D.C. — six of whom could see action right away. Those involved, the head coach Rivera and his new front office with Martin Mayhew as GM and Marty Hurney as an internal executive, raved about the "process.''

What did they not accomplish?

Yes, quarterback will be a need. Sure, Ryan Fitzpatrick is the old man in the room and hopefully healthy for all 17 games. For now that's fine. He just needs to steer the ship with a young core to build around.

But what did they accomplish?

Jamin Davis will highlight the class for years to come as the No. 19 pick. The Kentucky linebacker is expected to be a some-day leader of the defense.

Sure, Davis is raw. That means little to three former linebackers in Rivera, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and linebackers coach Steve Russ. For Davis, this might be the dream come true location.

"It's a surreal feeling," Davis told reporters on Thursday evening. "But it's not weird to me at all. My entire time I played with a chip on my shoulder. I always just stay the course and trusted the process, and now that everything is happened the way it is, I'm just ready to show the world who I am."

Davis highlights speed, size and agility in space. Simply put, he's an athletic-specimen that just so happens to be a hard-hitting defender.

Little did WFT fans know, that would be the name of the game for the remaining picks on Day 2 and 3.

WFT used No. 51 to select Texas' Sam Cosmi and the potential long-term replacement for Trent Williams. Many believed Washington could have targeted him with the No. 19 selection. Instead, he lands at a higher value on Day 2.

Rivera understands that potential is one thing, but so are traits that bring out the best in a player. Cosmi might be more athletic than polished, meaning sacks and pressures could eat him alive Week 1.

The good news? He's learning from John Matsko, a professional in getting the best out of his offensive lineman.

Rivera could have gone one or two ways. Cosmi was one player high on the radar, but so was North Dakota State's Dillon Radunz was also on the clock. The former Bison was the stereotypical left tackle prospect of yesteryear — good in pass protection, upside against the run.

That's the old WFT. The new is going for athlete first, player second.

The next two picks proved that under this regime, speed and skills will matter as much as production. Washington added Benjamin St.-Juste, a hybrid defensive back that works well in coverage on the outside. Based off the plan with Kendall Fuller, the 6-foot-3 Golden Gopher could be moving back to free safety.

The same goes with potential steal Dyami Brown, who was selected No. 82 overall despite having a top-50 grade by some scouts. The former UNC target is quick rather than fast — running a sub 4.40 40-time at North Carolina's Pro Day.

That didn't stop Brown from going off on the outside. He finished the last two seasons at Chapel Hill with 1,000-plus yards, leading the ACC in 2019.

"For us, draft picks are valuable," Mayhew said Thursday. "It means to get younger, healthier, faster and with the salary cap, to get cheaper. Draft picks are very important, and we want to build this team through the draft."

Naturally, this was all about the decision to not address the quarterback.

Many believed that WFT's "guy" would have been NDSU's Trey Lance. He didn't get past John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan at No. 3 with San Francisco. Chicago offered a can't-miss trade-up deal to get Ohio State's Justin Fields, so that was that.

Alabama's Mac Jones landed right at home with the New England Patriots at 15.

As for now, Fitzpatrick is the WFT starter. He should be after the season he had in Miami as both a starter and mentor for then-rookie Tua Tagovailoa. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen can battle it out for QB2.

Day 3 picks are hopeful gems, but nothing is set in stone. Although higher-rated Brevin Jordan was on the board, WFT added Boise State's John Bates for the No. 2 tight end spot. ... and maybe that was a slight veer away from athleticism.

According ESPN's Todd McShay, he could have the cleanest hands in the class outside of Florida's Kyle Pitts. Good thing since WFT's No. 2 tight end combined recorded three catches for 18 yards.

The same could be said for Cincinnati's Darrick Forrest. Some view him as only a strong safety due to the success of running mate James Wiggins. His upside though should allow him to compete for No. 2 reps behind either Kam Curl or DeShazor Everett.

But his athleticism could make him a core special-teamer right away.

Should WFT move Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins down into the box as a linebacker, Forrest could be working with the 1s by October.

Athlete first, player second.

It's a trend for the Washington Football Team, and one they can afford to make after last season. The defense feels a piece or two away at linebacker and safety from being a consensus top-three unit.

In some way, you can check that off with Davis and a combination of St.-Juste or Forrest.

The same could be said for the offense in speed. Double check that with Curtis Samuel in the slot and Brown on the outside.

One day, WFT will need to address the need for a QB face of the franchise. For now, call it the WFT roster an "ensemble cast'' instead of one all about a singular "leading man.'' And the new additions to the Washington - both safe and athletic - might be enough to win the division for another season or two.

