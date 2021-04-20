'I Love Football': Washington Ex TE Jordan Reed Retiring From NFL

Former Pro Bowler Jordan Reed, a third-round pick by Washington in 2013, battled an assortment of injuries but when healthy, his athleticism made him an offensive force

Jordan Reed said "hello, again'' in 2020. Now the former Washington Football Team tight end is saying "goodbye.''

The former Pro Bowler, a third-round pick by Washington in 2013 out of Florida, battled an assortment of injuries but when healthy, at 6-2 and 235, his athleticism made him an offensive force, most notably in 2015, when he helped the WFT with a 952-yard, 11-touchdown season that led to his 2016 election to the Pro Bowl.

Per Ian Rapoport on Tuesday, Reed is retiring from the NFL.

Injuries, however - especially concussions which were also an issue for him in college - derailed Reed's chances of becoming a consistently elite player. He was also often hampered by hamstring issues and toe injuries. Reed missed all of the 2019 season after sustaining a preseason concussion.

But he returned for one more shot, Reed signing with coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, for whom in 2020 he produced 26 catches for 231 yards and four TDs in 10 games.

"I definitely thought about hanging it up after last season," Reed said in the fall. "But it was when I saw the Super Bowl that really kind of ignited me again. I want to play in those big games. God blessed me to be here and a part of this great team and gave me the opportunity to be in that situation. That's what's driving me. I love the game of football."

During his six seasons playing with Washington, Reed, now age 30, totaled 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in 65 games. He ranks 10th in franchise history in career receptions and TDs and 13th in yards.

