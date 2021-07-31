Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

‘Incredible’ Landon Collins Sets All-Pro Goal in Washington

“I want to prove I am the best safety on the field and around the league,” Collins said.
Author:

Landon Collins received that six-year, $84 million contract with the Washington Football Team in 2019 for a reason. And as the three-time Pro Bowler works his way through this training camp, he insists the reason is unchanged.

“I want to prove I am the best safety on the field and around the league,” Collins said this week. “I’ve done it before; I can do it again.”

Indeed, Collins was a first-team All-Pro in 2016 with the Giants. But last year he sustained an Achilles injury in Week 7 and was lost for the season.

And now?

“I feel incredible,” Collins said. “Do I feel the same? I feel way better than before. I feel stronger, faster, in shape. I’m back on the field, and I’m happy now.”

Recommended Articles

458618C5-4C9A-4A94-BF63-752C6EDCC9B2
Play

‘Incredible’ Landon Collins Sets All-Pro Goal for Washington

“I want to prove I am the best safety on the field and around the league,” Collins said

19534624-347D-4EE0-903C-D5E93CC973D6
Play

Washington Camp: Why Chase Young Must ‘Destroy’ Rookie Sam Cosmi

The Washington Football Team is a healthy football program. Young and Cosmi show it.

st-juste
Play

Peanut 2.0?: WFT's Rivera Compares Rookie St-Juste To All-Pro

Benjamin St-Juste has been turning heads during training camp and received some high praise from head coach Ron Rivera.

Collins’ rehab has allowed him to progress quickly, and under coach Ron Rivera, he is practicing as part of a variety of combinations - yes, even the “hybrid linebacker” spot that he previously balked at in media conversations.

Curl’s presence, Collins said, gives the WFT “more versatility, so what we can do, people want me to play linebacker, now we have the option to do that. Now we have the option to put me in the box if we need to do so and have more DBs on the field.”

Curl and Collins playing together is indeed a possibility for a strong WFT defense made more muscular by Collins’ involvement - especially if this coaching staff simply puts him in position to succeed.

“Amazing” is the word Collins used to describe a pairing with Curl.

“Amazing.” “Incredible.” “The best.” The superlatives have been put in place. Now Washington simply needs to do the same with Landon Collins.

458618C5-4C9A-4A94-BF63-752C6EDCC9B2
News

‘Incredible’ Landon Collins Sets All-Pro Goal for Washington

19534624-347D-4EE0-903C-D5E93CC973D6
News

Washington Camp: Why Chase Young Must ‘Destroy’ Rookie Sam Cosmi

st-juste
News

Peanut 2.0?: WFT's Rivera Compares Rookie St-Juste To All-Pro

Curtis-Samuel
Podcasts

Curtis Samuel, Matt Ioannidis Start Camp on COVID-19 List; Tim Settle Activated

Ryan Fitzpatrick
News

WFT Camp Notebook Day 1: Fitzpatrick Favorite Target?

kendall fuller
News

Madden: Is WFT's Kendall Fuller A Top-10 CB?

howard fog
Podcasts

Should Washington Trade For Dolphins CB Xavien Howard?

samuel mclaurin
News

‘Roomies’: How McLaurin & Samuel Bonded for WFT Camp