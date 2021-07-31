‘Incredible’ Landon Collins Sets All-Pro Goal for Washington

“I want to prove I am the best safety on the field and around the league,” Collins said.

Landon Collins received that six-year, $84 million contract with the Washington Football Team in 2019 for a reason. And as the three-time Pro Bowler works his way through this training camp, he insists the reason is unchanged.

“I want to prove I am the best safety on the field and around the league,” Collins said this week. “I’ve done it before; I can do it again.”

Indeed, Collins was a first-team All-Pro in 2016 with the Giants. But last year he sustained an Achilles injury in Week 7 and was lost for the season.

And now?

“I feel incredible,” Collins said. “Do I feel the same? I feel way better than before. I feel stronger, faster, in shape. I’m back on the field, and I’m happy now.”

Collins’ rehab has allowed him to progress quickly, and under coach Ron Rivera, he is practicing as part of a variety of combinations - yes, even the “hybrid linebacker” spot that he previously balked at in media conversations.

Curl’s presence, Collins said, gives the WFT “more versatility, so what we can do, people want me to play linebacker, now we have the option to do that. Now we have the option to put me in the box if we need to do so and have more DBs on the field.”

Curl and Collins playing together is indeed a possibility for a strong WFT defense made more muscular by Collins’ involvement - especially if this coaching staff simply puts him in position to succeed.

“Amazing” is the word Collins used to describe a pairing with Curl.

“Amazing.” “Incredible.” “The best.” The superlatives have been put in place. Now Washington simply needs to do the same with Landon Collins.