Injuries, Mistakes Key WFT Loss to Saints

To overcome injuries in a game a team has to almost play flawless football. That didn't happen for Washington on Sunday.

The Washington Football Team played host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, in a game where both teams were desperately trying to keep up with their respective division leaders.

READ MORE: WFT OT Cosmi Out With Ankle Injury

New Orleans entered the game at 2-2 and just one game behind NFC South division leader Tampa Bay, while Washington, also 2-2, was trying to keep pace with Dallas in the NFC East.

Washington came into Sunday without several key players on offense, and lost some during the game. Washington started the game without guard Brandon Scherff and wideouts Dyami Brown and Cam Sims. During the game, WFT lost key tackle Sam Cosmi twice to an ankle injury.

Cosmi was injured in the second quarter and left the game to be evaluated in the medical tent on the Washington sideline. He quickly returned, but after one play fell to the turf and remained on the ground while being evaluated by medical personnel. Cosmi left the field and the team confirmed he was out for the rest of the game.

READ MORE: Week 5 Inactives for Washington Football Team vs New Orleans

Also ruled out due to injury were wide receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback Darryl Roberts.

The injuries on offense were compounded by mistakes.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw two interceptions. The first did not result in New Orleans points, but was in the red zone and presumably took points away from Washington in a 13-13 game.

The second Heinicke interception did result in a New Orleans touchdown and extended the Saints' lead to 27-16 early in the fourth quarter.

Desperate for a comeback, Washington also failed to convert twice on fourth-and-10.

Injuries at times cannot be helped, but on a day when Washington was so short-handed, it could not overcome mistakes.

CONTINUE READING: Holcomb Interception Leads To Early Field Goal as WFT Trails Saints