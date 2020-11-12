Injury Update: Washington Readies For Lions

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team was back on the practice field Wednesday but it was workout of a different kind and in a different place than their normal spot at the Inova Sports Performance Center.

Because of rain, the WFT was indoors and because of COVID regulations, media was not allowed to attend. However, the team did issue practice video and some notes.

The injury report looks like this:

Did Not Practice - Running Back - Antonio Gibson (Shoulder), Linebacker - Thomas Davis (Not Injury Related), Quarterback - Kyle Allen, Wide Receiver - Dontrelle Inman.

Limited - Kicker - Dustin Hopkins (groin), Offensive Tackle - Geron Christian (knee), Wide Receiver - Jeff Badet (hamstring).

Bryce Love was designated as eligible to practice, which kicks off a 21-day window that the team has to determine whether or not Love can be lifted off of injured-reserve.

The last two times the team used their activation window (Brandon Scherff, Steven Sims Jr.), the player participated on the same Sunday.

Will that happen for Love? We can't answer that just yet and Washington doesn't even have to list Love with an official practice designation, but it sure seemed like Ron Rivera was impressed with what he saw, describing Love as fast and explosive.

For 3-5 Detroit, there are a couple of key situations that we're monitoring are as follows:

*Receiver Kenny Golladay, who missed last week's loss, once again did not practice with a hip injury.

*However, the Lions got good news on Matthew Stafford, who left Sunday's loss for a bit while being evaluated for a 'brain injury' was full-go on Wednesday and was listed with a neck injury designation, not a concussion.

Everson Griffen, recently acquired from the Cowboys, also did not practice and it was not injury-related.

WFT (2-6) plays at Detroit's Ford Field on Sunday in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.