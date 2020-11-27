ASHBURN, Va. - The score of 41-16 sounds like demolition. It wasn't - at least not in the first three quarters on Thanksgiving in Arlington, Texas, as the Washington Football Team eventually swept the grieving Dallas Cowboys.

Let's go 'Inside the Numbers' to see why the Washington Football Team was victorious - and measure some of the statistical accomplishments.

DEFENSE:

*Defensive end Montez Sweat returned an interception for a 15-yard touchdown. Washington's last pick-six? Bashaud Breeland against the Chargers on Dec. 10, 2017.

*Washington held the Cowboys to 60 rushing yards. The last time Dallas didn't have more than 60 against the WFT was October 9, 1988.

*Ezekiel Elliot had only 32 yards - plus a lost fumble. The 32 yards is the second-lowest total of his career.

*Defensive end Chase Young notched two solo tackles, a nine-yard sack and two tackles for loss.

Young [7] moves into a tie for place with defensive end Ryan Kerrigan in tackles for loss through 10- career games.

*Defensive tackle Daron Payne registered three assisted tackles, a half-sack, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Payne has two forced fumbles on the season, a single-season career-high.

*Defensive tackle Tim Settle recorded a solo tackle and one sack for a loss of seven yards.

Settle has tallied a sack in consecutive contests for the second time this season.

*Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen tallied four tackles [one solo], a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery. It is the second fumble recovery of his career and first since Week 15 of 2019.

*Linebacker Cole Holcomb registered a team-high 10 tackles [six solo] and 0.5 sacks for a loss of four yards. It is the fourth time of his career compiling double-digit tackles.

*Washington held Dallas to 4-of-13 on third down, 247 total net yards and despite giving up a 54-yard touchdown pass, only 187 net passing yards.

*On a short week with travel, they only were on the field for 24:04.

OFFENSE:

*Washington converted 7-of-13 on third-downs and ran for 182 net yards, holding the ball for 35:56.

*Terry McLaurin had seven catches for 92 yards. The 92 was more than all other Washington receivers combined. Antonio Gibson (21), J.D. McKissic (21), Logan Thomas (20), Dontrelle Inman (15), Steven Sims (8) combined for 85 receiving yards.

*Antonio Gibson now has 11 rushing touchdowns in 11 career games and is the first rookie since at least 1948 to have three rushing touchdowns in a Thanksgiving game.

DeMarco Murray, Emmitt Smith (twice) and Barry Sanders and now Gibson, are the only NFL players to do so in the past 40 years, according to NFL Research.

Gibson became the first rookie to score three touchdowns on Thanksgiving since Randy Moss in 1998 (who doesn't remember that game?) and the first player with 100-plus rushing yards and three-plus rushing touchdowns on Thanksgiving since Barry Sanders in 1997, according to STATS.

Gibson became the first Washington player to rush for three touchdowns since Robert Kelley on November 11, 2016. He is also the first rookie in the NFL since Kelley in 2016.

He has six touchdowns in his last three games and eight touchdowns in his last five.

The college receiver at Memphis has no receiving touchdowns in this his rookie year. ... but no matter. He and Washington piled up numbers in Dallas ... and at 4-7 are now up top in the NFC East.

“Our record's not the best,” Gibson said. “(But) we’re still in it. That gives us hope. That’s what we’re pushing for is we can still make the playoffs right now. We’re going to keep going.”