Inside the Numbers - Washington's Gibson the Key to Success Against Steelers

CANTON, Oh. -- The Washington Football Team has a chance to move the football against the vaunted Pittsburgh Steelers defense, but it will likely have to come on the ground before it comes through the air.

Last Wednesday, Baltimore only had 219 total net yards with 129 of those coming on the ground. Pittsburgh is good against the run on a per-game average this year but if they're going to be creased, it's likely going to happen on the ground first.

Antonio Gibson, coming off a 115-yard, three-touchdown performance on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas, leads NFL rookies in touchdowns (11) in just 11 games (all rushing) and is just two touchdowns away from tying Alfred Morris' rookie mark of 13 back in 2012.

Gibson is one of five players to record 11-plus rushing touchdowns and 800-plus yards through 11 career games in NFL history. Joining a rare fraternity that includes Ezekiel Elliott, Marcus Allen, Earl Campbell, and Eric Dickerson.

There was also a slightly different accomplishment for Gibson:

If Washington is going to have a chance to win, they need a solid running effort from Gibson and more. The Ravens, because Robert Griffin III's struggles in the air, hurt Pittsburgh on quarterback keeps off the read-option. Alex Smith is not going to do that, however, so look for plenty of jet-sweeps and motion, perhaps a double pitch reverse, as well as J.D. McKissic as a wildcat option look.

Washington then needs Alex Smith to be accurate (He's 69% on the year so far) and take care of the football. In the last two games, he's only passed a total of 51 times (two wins) vs. the 55 times he threw against Detroit (a loss).

Comparing Smith's numbers through three starts and two relief appearances to Dwayne Haskins' four starts doesn't show a whole lot of difference between the two statistically, but it certainly feels like the offense operates on a more fluid basis with Smith at the helm.

So if Washington can run the football effectively, and keep Smith upright and out of trouble, they could find themselves in a good situation by the time the clocks hit zero.