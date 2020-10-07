SI.com
Washington Football
Reaction From Rivera, Turner on Benching Haskins, Starting Allen

Chris Russell

Wednesday started off with a mostly unexpected bang and the ensuing six hours haven't really slowed down. 

Head Coach Ron Rivera was feisty in his press conference. Agitated at times, perhaps? 

Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner was candid but also conservative. 

New starting Quarterback Kyle Allen was gung-ho and confident. 

This was after the first practice that Allen ran as the No. 1 QB on Wednesday at the Inova Sports Performance Center. 

Here are some quick reactions to what they all said. 

Ron Rivera: 

Rivera made it clear that this decision was about inexperience, not having a .500 record after four games and the chance to win the NFC East. 

Dwayne Haskins' agent weighed in the other day in a not very wise thing to say, especially on twitter. 

Ron wouldn't say it but his answer tells you everything about how he felt. It is true that Kyle Allen will play with the same lack of weapons around him.

I learned long ago in the NFL that coaches don't make a lot of their evaluations based on surrounding talent. They make it on the individual. 

As for the long-running narrative that Dan Snyder over powers every head coach he hires. So far, that isn't true about the guy he was lucky enough to reel in during a late December blitz. 

Scott Turner: 

Turner knows the truth and didn't waste any time getting to it. 

I was a bit surprised by this answer and maybe it was just politically correct but it sure does feel like part of the reason that you're making this move is to do more things in the offense, because you had to tailor a game plan of getting rid of the football for Dwayne Haskins. 

Kyle Allen: 

Washington fans might like him just for this decision that he made a few years ago.

Hopefully for Allen and the Washington Football Team - the experiences of last year can truly help him. It should. He threw the ball nearly 500 times. 

The chance that this is a long-term successful play is very dicey. Could it be a short-term roll of the dice? Absolutely. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

