Insulting? Why Isn't WFT Favored In NFC East?

Bet Online has the Cowboys at -105 favorites to bounce back from their 6-10 2020 season and win the NFC East crown. But ... what about Washington?

Maybe there is a certain "seduction'' that makes it seem viable. Maybe it's the Tex Schramm/Jerry Jones Salesmanship Club that does it. Or maybe the Dallas Cowboys roster really is "loaded.''

But once again, "America's Team'' is the oddsmakers' favorite to win the NFC East in 2021. ... a fact that flies in the fact of other, more solid "facts'' featuring your Washington Football Team.

Yeah, but ... doesn't "6-10'' mean anything?

How about the "8-8'' before that?

Following the Super Bowl, Bet Online provided the Super Bowl LVI betting lines that put the Cowboys as the No. 15 team in terms of their chance to win next year's NFL title. That's seems viable ... and not especially promising.

But any optimism about the Cowboys’ chances of winning the NFC East is a start; before a team wins "the tournament,'' it needs to qualify for "the tournament.''

The rest of the NFC East odds? The Philadelphia Eagles are at +310, the Washington Football Team is at +450 and the New York Giants are at +500.

Do the Cowboys have too many unknowns regarding Dak Prescott (and elsewhere) to merit these odds? Sure, other teams in the NFC East also have unknowns ...

But what if WFT solves one of its unknowns by signing a big-time QB?

The Washington Football Team is the defending champ, and at least has one unit - its defense - that comes with no questions. Really, of the four teams, WFT might be the only one that can say that. But Dallas' offense, with Dak? The oddsmakers' view of the Cowboys is obviously betting on just that.

Meanwhile, WFT has something more than guesses; it has facts - facts that include two blowout wins in 2020 over a Cowboys team that might think its "reloading'' ... when actually, it's "rebuilding,'' trying to get to a place where Washington already is.

