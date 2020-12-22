'Irresponsible & Immature': WFT QB Haskins Admits Breaking COVID Rules

Big trouble from a COVID protocol standpoint has taken center stage for the Washington Football Team and quarterback Dwayne Haskins

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team is dealing with distraction after distraction during this Christmas week. To make things worse, another distraction could have an enormous effect on Washington’s must-win game against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

QB Dwayne Haskins was photographed and recorded on video partying at dinner and in close quarters with several women on Sunday night after a 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Haskins started in that game and was seen without a mask on and not socially distancing.

Via his twitter account, Haskins admitted and apologized for the situation, saying, "I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday. I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action."

Haskins added another tweet apologizing to teammates for being a distraction but then switched his twitter account to a 'protected' mode, so that tweets are not able to be read without his permission.

The organization told Washington Football on SI.com in our exclusive report that they are aware of the social-media posts and have been in contact with the National Football League.

In addition, a source tells us, “We are handling it internally" and that their full focus is on the game against the Carolina Panthers.

There's no other way to reasonably read this situation other than this is a major problem for Haskins, the Washington Football Team and the NFL.

Earlier on Tuesday, our colleagues at 106.7 The FAN, "The Junkies" confirmed Haskins presence.

The discovery of photos and videos were first circulated by Rudy Gersten, who contributes to the Washington Post on Monday afternoon.

Gersten, through social-media posts, found more visual evidence on the situation.

This much is clear: Haskins has done nothing illegal or criminally wrong, in any way. However, in the NFL and in 2020 ... this is decidedly bad look (assuming that we get 100% confirmation).

The WFT are set to play in their most important regulars-season game since 2016 and now have a major problem to deal with.

Coach Ron Rivera named Alex Smith the starting quarterback on Sunday if he's healthy. That's a big “if” at this point as Smith was unable to practice and play last week.