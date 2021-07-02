Is Joe Theismann Confident in Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Joe Theismann is an entertainer (which is how he gets to hang out with folks like Beyonce). But he's also a keen WFT analyst.

The Washington Football Team is confident about its 2021 direction with veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team's starting quarterback. And Joe Theismann - who has been in charge of that direction before, in the most glorious way, is confident as well.

"I feel very confident in the fact that we have Ryan as our quarterback going into this particular season," Theismann told the Tiki and Tierney show. "I laugh, I saw him at minicamp ...and I said, 'You have to have a lot of stickers on your suitcase, don't you?' And he said, 'Yeah, I've got about nine of them.' And we both started laughing.''

Fitzpatrick, 38, has had great self-effacing fun discussing his NFL travels. But for this season? He's got a home in Washington - and almost certainly, the starting job. Theismann envisions him staying there.

"He just keeps playing, and he's actually been playing at a high level,'' said the WFT icon. "When Miami took him out last year, it wasn't because of the way he was playing. It was simply because they wanted to get Tua in.''

Fitzpatrick, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the WFT this offseason, played nine games (with seven starts) with the Dolphins last season. ?His numbers: 68.5 percent passing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions ... all accomplished while also mentoring first-round rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

"Ryan brings a lot to the position.'' Theismann said. "I think Taylor (Heinicke, the likely WFT backup QB) is going to benefit from learning. I think Ryan will be the quarterback, I feel comfortable in saying that ... When I look at this (NFC East) division, I think with Ryan steering the ship, the speed they added to the offensive side, the quality of defensive players they have, I look at Washington winning this division.''