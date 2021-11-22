Is Taylor Heinicke Becoming Washington's QB of Future?

Media, critics and fans have all said that Taylor Heinicke isn't "it", in terms of the quarterback position for the Washington Football Team.

"Now you got Taylor Heinicke ... he's not going to play good," former Carolina Panthers' receiver Steve Smith Sr. said about the quarterback's impact in Washington. "'I see why he's a backup.'"

The six-year NFL quarterback may have been a backup, but he deserves to start for the rest of the season and the foreseeable future. With a 27-21 victory over Carolina, Heinicke and the WFT sit at 4-6 and are just heating up.

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, the former Old Dominion standout went 26 of 32 for 256 yards and one touchdown. Against the Panthers, he was 16 of 22 for 206 yards and touchdowns. That's 54 passing attempts and only 12 incompletions.

Heinicke is also starting to gain chemistry with his offense. He's connected with wide receiver DeAndre Carter for a touchdown in the last three games.

"We definitely know who we are as an offense now," Carter said after the win against Carolina. "We're tough and physical ... we trust Taylor [Heinicke]."

Terry McLaurin is a favorite of Heinicke's.

The third-year Washington receiver had 103 yards against the Panthers and leads the WFT in receiving.

Heinicke has been connecting well with receiver Adam Humphries and Cam Sims too. He threw his first touchdown against the Panthers to Sims.

Washington's offense is behind its current starting quarterback and there's no reason to make any changes for the time being.

"You can tell he has a rhythm out there," McLaurin said about Heinicke. "He's very comfortable with the guys that are out there and he's comfortable with the play calls from Scott Turner."

Many are thinking about which veteran quarterback the WFT should acquire this offseason or to draft one. For now, Heinicke is the guy in the nation's capitol.