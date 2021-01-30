Is Washington Involved As 'Super Stafford Sweepstakes' Heats Up?

The bidding for the services of Matthew Stafford is bubbling over on a Saturday with several reports emerging a trade will happen before the Super Bowl

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Stafford Sweepstakes has taken a sharp turn - and maybe one toward a finish line - at the start of Super Bowl week for QB Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions.

If the Washington Football Team wants in (as everyone expects that they do), this process could be over before it really builds up. If the WFT wants Stafford, their best offer might have already been requested or delivered.

If reports on Saturday morning are correct, this has a chance to be very Alex Smith-like in its timing.

Wait? What? Remember -- Smith was acquired three years ago today (January 30) during Super Bowl week by Washington from Kansas City and while the deal could not become official for another six weeks, the trade was agreed to and leaked.

Bruce Allen wasn't waiting. He was striking first - Cobra Kai-style.

The Lions want clarity and that is totally understandable. They want a plan and they likely want more than what Washington wishes to pay. The problem? The WFT are desperate and desperation sometimes causes rash decisions.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, in response to this news, tweeted that he expects a deal could be done by Super Bowl Sunday.

Meanwhile, Albert Breer of The MMQB apparently said this on FOX Sports Radio:

Breer was out in front on the sweepstakes ending before the Super Bowl with Dan Patrick on Friday afternoon.

The Rams have made it clear that Jared Goff is not their guy and that's reportedly where Stafford would like to play. Why not, right?

Which means if Washington or Carolina wants him ... they are going to have to get super-aggressive and hope that Stafford likes playing in Charlotte or D.C., which apparently is not his preference.

Does that mean you'll have to give him a mega-extension beyond his two remaining and mostly affordable years now to whisper sweet nothings in his ear?

If it does, the Washington Football Team might say "no thanks.'' They surely want a franchise stud QB. But they also need the pieces to fit.