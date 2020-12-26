NewsPodcasts
Search

Is WFT Rookie Ready to Replace Terry McLaurin?

With a major target likely missing Sunday's must-win Washington Football Team game, could help be on the way from a rookie?
Author:
Publish date:

ASHBURN, Va. - Antonio Gandy-Golden's rookie season has been an injury-filled disappointment. 

On the eve of the most important football game in this region since the disastrous end of the 2016 regular season, Terry McLaurin is listed as doubtful and there's really only potential replacement to try and offset this massive and unexpected loss. 

Antonio Gandy-Golden, the fourth-round rookie out of Liberty, who has played all of five games and has but one reception. 

READ MORE: The Panthers Have Some Punch

That's right. One reception on four targets for three yards - and Gandy-Golden hasn't played since Week 7 in New Jersey, when he and fellow fourth-round rookie Saahdiq Charles were both lost early in an agonizing loss to the Giants. 

"AGG," as many refer to him, actually has more rushing yards (22) on one jet-sweep handoff (Cleveland) than receiving yards, receptions, targets and games played combined (13).

Gandy-Golden has been practicing for the last two weeks and if not now ... when? 

“AGG looked good," Rivera said on Thursday.  "He had another good day of practice. We’ll see how he is tomorrow and then we’ll see how he is Saturday (today) and then we’ll make a decision on that.”

As Fish noted on Christmas Day, the Washington Football Team is dealing with massive injury questions for Sunday's must-win affair against Ron Rivera's former team, the Carolina Panthers. We know a win and a Giants loss up the road in Baltimore leads to a NFC East title and a stress-free Week 17. 

READ MORE: Smith, Gibson & McLaurin Status Very Shaky for Sunday

A loss by the WFT and/or a Giants win leads to chaos as the burgundy and gold would head to Philadelphia to wrap up the regular season. ... and still, ideally, a playoff berth.

It seems as if the Washington crew has one choice. Roll the dice on AGG and hope. 

Antonio Gandy-Golden Browns © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Is WFT Rookie Ready to Replace Terry McLaurin?

Chase-Young-Washington-Football-Team
News

Chase Is 'Santa Claus' For WFT Teammates

gib mcl
News

WFT Injury Update: Will These Three Offensive Standouts Play Vs. Panthers?

Matt Rhule Pointing © Bob Donnan 2020 Dec 13
News

What WFT Needs To Know About Panthers

Dwayne-Haskins-reacts-to-Alex-Smith_s-_Project-11_-documentary
News

WFT QB Alex Smith Vows: ‘I’m Planning On Playing’

Dan Snyder 2019 © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

WFT Owner Snyder Alleges Extortion In Sex-Scandal Case

Eric Reid Sack Haskins © Jeremy Brevard 2019 Dec 1
News

Ex-Captain Haskins' $40K 'Strip-Club' Visit: Inside The WFT Repercussions

Dwayne Haskins Chase Young © Joe Camporeale 2020 Dec 13
News

WFT QB Haskins Is A Captain And At Practice - But He Should Be Neither

Dwayne-Haskins-says-owner-Dan-Snyder-told-him-not-to-go-back-in-game-after-injury
News

'Thanks, Dan. Thanks Dwayne.' WFT 'Leaders' Ruin A Defining Week