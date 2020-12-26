Is WFT Rookie Ready to Replace Terry McLaurin?

With a major target likely missing Sunday's must-win Washington Football Team game, could help be on the way from a rookie?

ASHBURN, Va. - Antonio Gandy-Golden's rookie season has been an injury-filled disappointment.

On the eve of the most important football game in this region since the disastrous end of the 2016 regular season, Terry McLaurin is listed as doubtful and there's really only potential replacement to try and offset this massive and unexpected loss.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, the fourth-round rookie out of Liberty, who has played all of five games and has but one reception.

READ MORE: The Panthers Have Some Punch

That's right. One reception on four targets for three yards - and Gandy-Golden hasn't played since Week 7 in New Jersey, when he and fellow fourth-round rookie Saahdiq Charles were both lost early in an agonizing loss to the Giants.

"AGG," as many refer to him, actually has more rushing yards (22) on one jet-sweep handoff (Cleveland) than receiving yards, receptions, targets and games played combined (13).

Gandy-Golden has been practicing for the last two weeks and if not now ... when?

“AGG looked good," Rivera said on Thursday. "He had another good day of practice. We’ll see how he is tomorrow and then we’ll see how he is Saturday (today) and then we’ll make a decision on that.”

As Fish noted on Christmas Day, the Washington Football Team is dealing with massive injury questions for Sunday's must-win affair against Ron Rivera's former team, the Carolina Panthers. We know a win and a Giants loss up the road in Baltimore leads to a NFC East title and a stress-free Week 17.

READ MORE: Smith, Gibson & McLaurin Status Very Shaky for Sunday

A loss by the WFT and/or a Giants win leads to chaos as the burgundy and gold would head to Philadelphia to wrap up the regular season. ... and still, ideally, a playoff berth.

It seems as if the Washington crew has one choice. Roll the dice on AGG and hope.