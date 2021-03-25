Is Washington Slighted In Odds To Win NFC East?

Washington saw a slight increase in odds to win the NFC East after signing quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Which team will win the NFC East in 2021? If you ask oddsmakers, the Dallas Cowboys are the clear favorites in the NFC East.

But what do expectations matter, really? The Washington Football Team's odds to win the division started at the bottom in 2020, and now… They are reigning division champions.

Here are the most recent odds from Bet GM:

Dallas Cowboys: +105

Washington Football Team +320

Philadelphia Eagles +400

New York Giants +450

Washington saw a slight increase in odds to win the NFC East after signing quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and adding Curtis Samuel, and William Jackson III to the roster… But it hardly moved the needle. It appears oddsmakers don’t believe that that the 38-year-old quarterback Fitzpatrick will make as big of a difference as others are making it out to be. However, last year the team started four different quarterbacks, hardly a recipe for success, and still found a way to win.

In 2020, Washington won largely on the back of their stout defense and there is still reason for optimism thanks to Chase Young, Terry McLaurin and Daron Payne. The team is trending up and garnering some earned-attention.

However, with Dak Prescott under center for the Cowboys in 2021, expectations for the Cowboys is high again. On paper, winning the NFC East - the worst division in football last season - has never been easier.

If you ask Prescott or COO Stephen Jones if the Cowboys are the best team in the division, they each give a no-hesitation answer.

“Yes,” said Prescott. “Absolutely,” said Jones.

Prescott appears to be motivated for a playoff run after suffering a season-ending injury last year. If Dallas’ roster can stay healthy and improve defensively under new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, the odds are in the Cowboys favor.

