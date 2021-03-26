Is WFT Targeting A Virginia Tech Talent?

Washington Football Team general manager Martin Mayhew chose to head to Blacksburg, Virginia on Friday, instead of BYU. Could this be an insight to what WFT could do on the clock in April?

ASHBURN, Va. -- New Washington Football Team general manager Martin Mayhew took the short flight to Blacksburg on Friday instead of heading across the country to BYU's pro day to see a quarterback that everyone wants, in BYU's Zach Wilson.

Yes, BYU's Pro Day is more than just Wilson and perhaps the WFT sent Marty Hurney or one of their top scouts.

However, the decision to have Mayhew on the campus of Virginia Tech is a smart one.

Mayhew was able to see left tackle prospect Christian Darrisaw, who has been mocked several times to Washington at No. 19 overall.

Many Washington fans on social media have dismissed the idea of taking a left tackle in the first round, but there can be logic to it.

Cornelius Lucas played well last year - much better than anyone expected but that doesn't mean he's going to be a lockdown option this year. Even if he is, Lucas is entering the final on his contract.

Mayhew also got to see Divine Deablo, a safety, and middle linebacker Rayshard Ashby, who figures to be a late-round pick.

Here are a few important numbers from what Mayhew was able to witness up close: