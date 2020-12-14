It's A Snap: Who Played When In Washington Football Team Win Over 49ers

Who played? How much did they play? And some other nuggets from a first-place Washington Football Team win.

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team woke up on Monday morning the way they went to sleep upon arriving overnight at Dulles International - in first place and in charge of their own destiny.

While it was an ugly offensive performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, ... it was just the opposite for the defense - all of it adding up to a 23-15 victory.

READ MORE: Ten Takes: Four In a Row & First Place for WFT After 23-15 Win

Let's take a look at who contributed the most via snap counts and some other select statistics.

The starting offensive line (Cornelius Lucas, Wes Schweitzer, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses) played all 63 snaps on offense despite Scherff and Moses being listed as questionable coming into the win.

Logan Thomas played 62 of 63 snaps and six snaps on special teams.

If you're tracking the No. 2 receiver outlook - as you would expect - Cam Sims played a bunch: 59 snaps, or 94%.

How about this? Sims played one more snap than Terry McLaurin, who played 58 and yet went over the 1,000-yard mark.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin Reaches a Milestone

The running back group looked like this: J.D. McKissic played 41 snaps (65%) and Peyton Barber played 30, which was 48% of the offensive share.

Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins basically split the QB snaps at 32/31 in slight favor of Smith, who left just before halftime with a leg problem the WFT hopes is not serious.

READ MORE: Haskins In At QB In Place Of Alex Smith For Washington

The extra receivers picture looked like this: Steven Sims played 23 snaps on offense and nine on specials. Isaiah Wright was at 17 on offense and the same nine on special teams while Robert Foster played five snaps on offense and 14 on specials.

Both Foster and Smith could have come up with key receptions that appeared to be good throws.

Dontrelle Inman was a healthy scratch, possibly as a result of missing a key block on the fourth-and-1 failure in Pittsburgh.

On defense, Kam Curl, Jon Bostic and Kendall Fuller played all 81 snaps. And of course, Curl and Bostic were among the Washington defenders involved in huge plays that helped propel WFT into sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

“It’s crazy,” Curl said. “How the season started, we were on an uphill (climb). We’re trusting each other more every week. I feel like everybody can see that and we’re getting better every week.”