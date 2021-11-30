McKissic Stars in WFT Win; Neck Injury Update

The greatest upside moments of the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football'' may have been the two touchdowns scored by Washington running back J.D. McKissic.

The greatest downside moment? That surely came when the all-purpose back McKissic exited the field on a cart in the closing minutes of the game following a collision that seemed to leave him with a possible neck injury.

With 3:33 left to play in what would become the WFT's third straight win, McKissic caught a pass from QB Taylor Heinicke and pushed forward to try to and reach a first down. But McKissic collided with Seattle's Quandre Diggs that left the WFT player down for a few minutes.

McKissic's agent, Doug Hendrickson, provided a postgame update via his Twitter account, writing, “Great game J.D. McKissic for Washington. He is all good!”

Reports from the locker room also say that McKissic, who left the field on the back of a cart and waved to the FedEx Field crowd as he exited, was feeling OK after the game.

The issue was McKissic’s neck, a scary enough thing, but apparently not serious for the game's standout, who helped fuel the WFT's push to a 5-6 record with his 12 total touches for 56 yards in addition to him having scored both of Washington’s touchdowns on the night against his former Seahawks employers.