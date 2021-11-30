Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    J.D. McKissic Stars in Washington Win; Neck Injury is 'All Good'

    McKissic's agent, Doug Hendrickson, provided a postgame update via his Twitter account, writing, “Great game J.D. McKissic for Washington. He is all good!”
    Author:

    The greatest upside moments of the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football'' may have been the two touchdowns scored by Washington running back J.D. McKissic.

    The greatest downside moment? That surely came when the all-purpose back McKissic exited the field on a cart in the closing minutes of the game following a collision that seemed to leave him with a possible neck injury.

    With 3:33 left to play in what would become the WFT's third straight win, McKissic caught a pass from QB Taylor Heinicke and pushed forward to try to and reach a first down. But McKissic collided with Seattle's Quandre Diggs that left the WFT player down for a few minutes.

    McKissic's agent, Doug Hendrickson, provided a postgame update via his Twitter account, writing, “Great game J.D. McKissic for Washington. He is all good!”

    Recommended Articles

    mckiss dive ss
    Play

    McKissic Stars in WFT Win; Neck Injury Update

    McKissic's agent, Doug Hendrickson, provided a postgame update via his Twitter account, writing, “Great game J.D. McKissic for Washington. He is all good!”

    3 minutes ago
    F620F25F-0C4B-4E5B-B4D7-FFD8CDF37B3B

    Washington Runs Through Seattle, Seventh in NFC Playoff Race

    Observations from Washington Football Team's win over Seattle

    9 hours ago
    shaka russ ss

    Clocked! Washington Hogs The Ball, Beats Seahawks

    The WFT entered this NFL week in 12th position in the playoff race ... and the WFT is now seventh.

    9 hours ago

    Reports from the locker room also say that McKissic, who left the field on the back of a cart and waved to the FedEx Field crowd as he exited, was feeling OK after the game.

    The issue was McKissic’s neck, a scary enough thing, but apparently not serious for the game's standout, who helped fuel the WFT's push to a 5-6 record with his 12 total touches for 56 yards in addition to him having scored both of Washington’s touchdowns on the night against his former Seahawks employers.

    mckiss dive ss
    mckiss ss
    logan kneel ss
    gib adams ss
    F620F25F-0C4B-4E5B-B4D7-FFD8CDF37B3B
    1356277681.0
    1292294909
    shaka russ ss
    mckiss td ss
    russ 92 ss
    payne sack russ ss
    diggs carter ss
    terry ss
    taylor ss run
    Antonio Gibson

    mckiss dive ss
    News

    McKissic Stars in WFT Win; Neck Injury Update

    3 minutes ago
    F620F25F-0C4B-4E5B-B4D7-FFD8CDF37B3B
    News

    Washington Runs Through Seattle, Seventh in NFC Playoff Race

    9 hours ago
    shaka russ ss
    News

    Clocked! Washington Hogs The Ball, Beats Seahawks

    9 hours ago
    F620F25F-0C4B-4E5B-B4D7-FFD8CDF37B3B
    News

    Washington in Position to Catch Dallas Cowboys

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17208476
    News

    Injury ALERT: Washington Kicker Joey Slye OUT

    11 hours ago
    1356277681.0
    News

    Washington, Seattle Tied 9-9 At Half

    11 hours ago
    Landon Collins
    News

    WATCH: Landon Collins Forces Fumble vs. Seahawks; Washington Tied  at Halftime

    11 hours ago
    Logan Thomas
    News

    Will Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel Play for WFT vs Seattle Seahawks?

    13 hours ago