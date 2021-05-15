Jamin Jitters - But Washington LB Davis Settling Into Role During Rookie Camp

The Washington Football Team's top pick is getting adjusted to the NFL speed with his first rookie camp

Jamin Davis woke up Friday morning with a bit of jitters. That should be normal for any rookie player before their first practice on an NFL squad.

As Davis walked towards practice, the jittery feeling was more excitement than nerves. The Washington Football Team's No. 1 pick was set to make an impact early.

As he puts it, it's all about getting the timing down during rookie mini camp.

"It felt pretty good to get out there and get active again," Davis said following Day 1 of WFT's rookie mini camp. "Just getting the chance to start getting the feeling and moving around and everything. I'm just taking everything coach [Steve] Russ and coach [Ron] Rivera was teaching me from the start."

Davis — who saw his stock rise from mid-round selection to top 20 pick after his 2020 season with Kentucky — will have high expectations entering September. The defense is Washington's backbone entering 2021, and he'll be a productive player behind the stout defensive line.

At camp, 16 players were given the opportunity to become adjusted to the playbook. Davis is the only linebacker for the week, meaning his flaws will stick out should he falter or make a mistake.

Rivera sees camp as an opportunity for the players not just become acquainted to his system, but also make sure the mishaps happen early instead of during the season.

"My biggest thing is that if you don't know, ask," Rivera said. "the worst thing you could do is go out there and you make a mistake and go out there and compounded by not knowing."

WFT defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said the team fell in love with Davis' versatility as a three-down linebacker. For now, Washington will try him on the outside as the replacement for Kevin Pierre-Louis, despite the former Wildcat starting as the MIKE backer last season in Lexington.

Russ told Davis Friday to "get comfortable being uncomfortable" as he learns to play the edge. The more uncomfortable he is, the more questions Davis will ask.

That will lead to less mistakes when snaps count on Sunday afternoons.

"I had to remember that I couldn't butch as many routes if it's past five yards," Davis said. "It's just minor details that I have to get used to, but other than that, I just started to get a little more comfortable."

Davis is continuing to build a relationship with Russ daily. Since the start from learning the playbook, the rookie commented on how his energy and willingness to teach has eased the transition.

Russ believes there's no such thing as a dumb question, which provides Davis a sound board to bounce ideas off of to help with alignment and angles.

Practice will resume tomorrow but the newest members of Washington are already vibing. Still early as members of Washington, Davis said one of the best parts of the day was getting to put a name to a face that he could be sharing a locker room with for years to come.

Said Davis: "It was pretty cool. Just finally getting a chance to be around them a lot more and just actually being out there on the field. It was a great feeling."

Day 2 of WFT's mini camp will resume Saturday morning.

