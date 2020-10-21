Jason Wright to ABC 7 - No Fans at FedEx This Sunday

When Governor Larry Hogan from Maryland issued a press release late last week that FedExField and the Baltimore Ravens could host fans at a 10% clip, I assumed that the Washington Football Team would immediately allow fans back in the 'concrete jungle' in Landover.

That's not the case according to President Jason Wright in an interview with Scott Abraham at ABC -7.

The interview generated two huge pieces of news, including the likely scenario that the name "Washington Football Team" could stay beyond this year. j

Also, even though the organization could probably sell 60,000 + seats for this game (because of the large Cowboys fan base in the area), Wright told Abraham that they are not rushing to the window.

“It’s too quick of a turn around for us to feel like we can do it safely," Wright said. “This week, we will continue to expand the family, friends and staff approach this week for the Cowboys game. Especially something like this, I like to move fast, but I don’t like to rush. We want to make sure we are prepared to do it right.”

The Washington Football Team is on their bye week after this game and host the New York Giants in week nine out of the bye on November 8th.

“It gives us plenty of time to be prepared to do something substantial in the coming week. We have a plan to bring back fans,” Wright said. “If you want to pencil something on the calendar, I would look at the Giants week. That gives us the right time to prepare.”

What was unclear in the original press release and announcement from the governor's office was that Prince George's County has different rules than the state of Maryland.

Honestly, I should have thought about that and I didn't.

Wright pointed out that reality out to ABC-7:

“While the state of Maryland gave their guidance, there is also the guidance from the county. The county’s cap is currently at 3,250 fans for large gatherings. That’s what we’re moving toward and what we’re looking at doing after the bye week.”

In a nut-shell, there will be no fans (besides friends & family) this week at FedExField but just over three-thousand, barring a change from PG County, when Washington plays its next home game in early November.

