Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

Former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden, it appears, might get what his supporters would say is his due.

The Carolina Panthers are going though their due diligence in search of a new top offensive assistant.

Gruden should be viewed as a leading candidate for the Panthers offensive coordinator position is he is about to get beyond his initial interview for the job on head coach Matt Rhule’s staff.

Which means … a second interview.

Jay Gruden | Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Gruden, 54, is a rather outspoken voice - he recently said the Washington Football Team should have never turned away from the old “Redskins” nickname - but he’s also seen around the NFL as a sharp and creative offensive thinker.

And now, following his initial interview with the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting that Gruden will have a second interview for the position on Thursday.

Gruden was the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator before spending five seasons as the head coach in Washington. He served as the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator during the 2020 season and in the 2021 kept his profile high - at least in the Washington area - with his series of notable radio interviews.

Gruden was hired in January of 2014 and helped Washington to a playoff appearance and consecutive winning seasons but was fired by owner Dan Snyder after the club got off to an 0-5 start in 2019, meaning he finished his five-year time as the Washington Football Team head coach with a record of 35–49–1.

