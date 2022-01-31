Say It Ain't So, Joe: Theismann Leaks Washington's New Name?

WFT legend Joe Theismann may have spilled the beans on franchise's new name

The Washington Football Team will be announcing its new name on Wednesday, but franchise legend and former Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann may have already leaked the name.

"I think the Commanders is a name that is going to be hopefully one that people talk about going forward," Theismann said on CBS' D.A. Show on Monday.

So it's Commanders? Why else would the former NFL MVP want that name to be discussed, if it isn't the actual name?

"Commander, basically, is Washington D.C. A lot of commanders in Washington D.C., in the Pentagon and a lot of different branches of the service," Theismann said.

"So, to me, that's really the way I'm looking at it, as positions of leadership when it comes to the name."

Other leadership/militaristic names that could still be on the table for Washington are the Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Defenders, Presidents and Sentinels.

Theismann has since backtracked about apparently leaking Commanders as the new moniker.

"Not completely sure what the new name [is]," Theismann texted to Matthew Paras from The Washington Times on Monday. "No one has told me. Like you, I'll find out on Wednesday."

That's when everyone will experience the new name, logo and merchandise. (Washington's current logo was recently voted as the worst in sports.)

"I'll be there Wednesday morning when we kickoff at FedEx Field," Theismann said. "Like everybody else online, I've seen some pictures, but I haven't seen it up close and personal."

Washington has gone without a nickname for the last two seasons.