Honoring a Legend: NFL Announces Public Memorial for John Madden

The impact John Madden has had on the game of football is felt within the walls of the Washington Football Team franchise, across the league, and around the world by way of the fans who celebrated his life and mourned his passing.

Those who knew him personally count themselves as blessed for the impact he had on their lives, and even those who didn't have been touched by Madden's influence in one way or another.

And on Friday, the NFL announced it would be opening an opportunity for fans of Madden to pay their respects, at a public memorial scheduled to be held in February of 2022.

"The Madden family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during the difficult time following John Madden's passing," the league said via press release. "There will be a public memorial service on Tuesday, February 15th in Oakland, California. Further details will be announced in the near future."

Madden was a part of football history throughout his life within it. After his playing days came to a close he coached the Oakland Raiders in the final season of the American Football League (AFL).

The following season, he became the first Raiders coach to lead them into the new era of professional football, as part of the NFL.

Back then, teams played 14 regular-season games, and in 1976 Madden led his squad to a Super Bowl title with a 13-1 record and a championship win over the Minnesota Vikings.

His final year of coaching came in 1978, the first year with 16 regular-season games in the NFL.

He was 2-0 in his coaching career against Washington. But most in this fanbase will remember him through the video game bearing his legendary name. A game where countless fans of the franchise have signed, re-signed, fired, hired, and drafted players and personnel as they do in the virtual world what the team is struggling to do in reality.

Now, if you so choose, you'll get an opportunity to say thank you and goodbye to John Madden. One of the greatest influencers of the game as we see it today.