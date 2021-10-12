Gruden Resigns from Raiders Amid Scandal with Washington Ties

Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in the aftermath of an ugly email scandal that involves, in at least a trio of ways, the Washington Football Team.

Gruden’s series of notes include racist, homophobic, transphobic, and sexist remarks made over the last decade, exposed after The New York Times published an article detailing emails sent by Gruden from 2011-2018.

The investigation into Gruden’s emails stems from the NFL’s examination of what it determined to be the “highly unprofessional” workplace of the Washington Football Team, leading to a $10 million and owner Dan Snyder stepping away from day-to-day operations of the franchise earlier this year (click here).

The WFT problems in this area and others have forced coach Ron Rivera to address the “black cloud” hanging over the franchise (click here).

Some of the emails were sent by Gruden while he was employed at ESPN as an analyst, and were reportedly sent to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen (a former Raiders colleague of Gruden’s), among others.

(Gruden’s brother Jay is a former WFT head coach.)

And the alleged content of the emails? Gruden took shots at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, reportedly labelling him a “f——t” and a “clueless anti-football p---y,” denounced the employment of women in the NFL, derided the drafting of a “queer” player in 2014, questioned the league’s concussion protocols and used offensive language to describe owners, coaches, and journalists in the league.

Additionally, according to the Times, “Gruden exchanged emails with Allen and other men that included photos of women wearing only bikini bottoms, including one photo of two Washington team cheerleaders.”