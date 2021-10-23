Gruden: 'Truth Will Come Out' - WFT Might Hope Not

Disgraced former NFL power-broker Jon Gruden has said very little in his defense in the nearly two weeks following his resignation in the wake of the leaking of the former Raiders coach's hateful emails.

And maybe he's not "playing defense'' when he issues a vague statement to a producer from HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, according to HBO's Andrea Kremer.

Maybe he's "playing offense.''

"People who know me know what I stand for for 58 years. I have a resume of 58 years,'' Gruden told staffer Maggie Burbank. "The truth will come out.''

Said Kremer of the quote: "It’s certainly cryptic.”

Indeed.

Gruden stepped away as the coach of the Raiders last Monday after emails he sent emails - racist emails, homophobic emails, sexist emails, hateful emails, moronic emails - were uncovered as a sidebar to the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.

That investigation seemed closed when the NFL punished WFT owner Daniel Snyder with a $10 million fine and his removal from day-to-day operations of the franchise. But due to Gruden's explosive communications, even the U.S. government now wants a peek into the 650,000 emails that involve Washington.

Is Gruden's "truth'' about something Washington (and the NFL) would prefer remain hidden? What other shadowy “truth” is there?

Conventional wisdom has it that Gruden - by virtue of his coaching career and his top-of-the-charts presence on ESPN a gigantic football celebrity - would forever more hide shamefully in privacy, maybe under some rock.

But "the truth will come out''? Cryptic as it is, that could be a suggestion that there is more information in those emails that could cause shame ... and that maybe Jon Gruden isn't going to get erased without some colleagues getting erased alongside him.