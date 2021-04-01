Jonathan Allen Future: Big Washington Football Team Question

Jonathan Allen enters his fifth NFL season as a leader and a big part of the Washington defensive line. What's his future hold?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Jonathan Allen spent the last day of March playing a video game 'Rainbow is Magic' as part of Ubisoft and 'Rainbow Six Siege' with Grammy Award winning artist T-Pain and former UFC Champion, Max Holloway.

As you can see in the video above, Allen is intense - on the field and off of it. Apparently this is one way for Allen to get away from the grind. He played a lot of golf last summer and for now it's a video game passion.

Allen probably is not thinking much about what we are thinking about. What's his future?

READ MORE: A QB In Every Round?

We know this: Allen is here in 2021, playing out the fifth-year option of his initial rookie contract.

What we don't know is -- will he have a contract extension before the season starts, during the season or watch it play out the final year and either hit free agency or be slapped with Brandon Scherff's franchise tag, which will be discarded of after this season?

Allen is guaranteed to earn $10.05 million this year and by NFL standards -- he's worth it.

Last year, his OvertheCap.com salary valuation was 11.6 million and Allen made just over $2 million, so he represented a tremendous bargain.

He played in all 16 games for the second time in his four-year career, playing 77.4% of the WFT defensive snaps.

Allen racked up 63 tackles, two sacks and 14 QB hits. His sack total went from six in 2019 to two and is down from eight sacks in 2018.

READ MORE: WFT Open Auditions

Overall, Allen garnered an 80.3/100 defensive grade from ProFootballFocus with his pass rush grade at 83.5. He had 47 total pressures according to PFF, despite the low sack number.

What's that worth? Probably at least $14 million per year on a longer-term deal and possibly more. Does Washington pay Allen long-term knowing they also have to possibly pay Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Chase Young?

Do they get to take care of all four with a returning Matt Ioannidis, Tim Settle and others waiting in the wings as part of their rotation?

It says here that someone's not going to make the cut. Will it be Allen? That seems unlikely. But why we while away time in the offseason, it’s a question that awaits in the WFT future.