Jonathan Allen Hurt, Appears to be a Lower Leg Injury

Chris Russell

Ashburn, Virginia: 

Jonathan Allen, arguably the heart and soul of the Washington Football Team defense was injured on Sunday morning here at practice during a team drill. 

On the play, Allen, a defensive tackle was going against the No. 2 offense and quarterback Kyle Allen, who threw a contested interception to Greg Stroman. 

Allen went down and remained there for a minute or so. He had to be helped off the field by medical personnel and was struggling to put any pressure on what appeared to be his left leg. 

After the incident, he appeared to be getting medical attention on a cooler behind a wall of players before trainers put what appeared to be a knee brace on his leg. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

