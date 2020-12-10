WFT's Jonathan Allen is the Man (Of The Year)

Jonathan Allen is the Washington Football Team's 'Walter Payton Man of the Year' nominee, an honor that means everything.

ASHBURN, Va. - Jonathan Allen is in the middle of a strong run towards establishing himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.

He's been recognized as a no-nonsense leader since early in his rookie season.

READ MORE: The D-Line is Dominating

But don't mistake his fierce demeanor on the field and in interviews with a man who doesn't care about using his platform in different ways.

Allen, in his fourth year out of Alabama, is now a nominee for the honor that players, media and the league holds in extremely high regard.

The "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award'' rewards both on field play and off-the-field contributions with each team nominating a player from their own team.

Last year's nominee for Washington was Nick Sundberg for his tireless work with "Loads of Love." This year, it's Allen's turn.

Allen, who played his high school football near the team facility before excelling at the University of Alabama, has been supporting and working with Sasha Bruce Youthwork, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless children and young adults find safe housing while enriching their lives in many different physical and emotional ways.

READ MORE: WFT's Cool My Cause, My Cleats Campaign

Allen has also worked with the team's Charitable Foundation over the years at many events including Dreams for Kids DC and the Capital Area Football Bank.

"I am empowered by this opportunity to expand even further in how my wife and I give back to the community I love," Allen said in response to the nomination.

Make no mistake about it, Allen is most recognized for his on-field work and of late, he's been outstanding - but being an NFL player and maintaining success is about what you do behind the scenes as much as it is under the microscope.

While preparing his body and mind to deal with the physicality of the sport and holding down a leadership presence, Allen and his wife, Hannah, have taken their spot in the community very seriously.

The winner will be announced the weekend of the Super Bowl in Tampa. Congrats to Jonathan and Hannah.