    December 18, 2021
    WFT BREAKING: Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat & More Off COVID, to Play at Eagles

    Rivera says that 80 percent of his players who have COVID are asymptomatic.
    The Washington Football Team is fortunate enough to have its game against the Philadelphia Eagles bumped to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The hope is that those who are vaccinated can test negative twice for COVID-19 before the primetime matchup comes around. 

    And some hope is arriving.

    Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and defensive end James Smith-Williams, Montez Sweat and Casey Toohill cleared COVID protocols on Saturday and are eligible to play next week, according to the Washington Football Team. Washington now only has 19 players on the COVID list.

    “I know one thing is, he's been in all the meetings that we've had because they're all by Zoom," coach Ron Rivera said about Sweat. "I know he has been working out, that much we're in tune with."

    Rivera said that 80 percent of his players who have COVID are asymptomatic. The second-year WFT coach said he hopes the new NFL protocols will make it easier for vaccinated and asymptomatic players to play.

    "Would another day help us?”  Rivera said on Friday. "Possibly."

    His wish came true. Washington was supposed to go up against the Eagles this Sunday at 1 p.m. The hope is that players such as starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, safety Kamren Kurl, and wide receiver Cam Sims can clear COVID protocols at some time soon.

    ODDS: Eagles -6.0/Total 43.5

    BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 5-8 against the spread this season.

    FUN FACT: The WFT defeated Philadelphia twice last season.

    KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington hopefully getting more players back as the weekend goes on with both the WFT and the Eagles continuing to fight for what might be the final playoff berth.

