LOOK: Is Allen Recruiting QB Wilson to Join Commanders?

Washington’s Jonathan Allen and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson are in a photo together at the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge. Let the conspiracy theories begin.

While Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn't officially asked for a trade, a recent picture offers hope to Commanders fans that Wilson could land in Washington.

Defensive end Jonathan Allen and his wife were spotted in a picture with Wilson and his wife at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

This doesn't confirm that the Pro Bowl quarterback will join the Commanders , but it can't be ignored that Wilson is unhappy in Seattle and may choose to go elsewhere.

And why not Washington?

"Sources say Russell Wilson wants to explore his options to see what else might be out there for him," NFL Network's Ian Rapaport said.

"Those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself."

The Commanders are looking for their next franchise quarterback and Wilson could be a fit.

Coach Ron Rivera has made a pitch to long-time star quarterbacks like Russell Wilson.

"I like our team. I like where we are. We've got [Pro Football Focus'] No. 6 ranked offensive line," Rivera said.

"So we have a chance to protect the guy [quarterback]. We've got a 1,000-yard rusher, we've got a 1,000-yard receiver. I can go down the list."

Whether Wilson decides to stay with a in Seattle or join an up-and-rising organization in Washington, the choice remains his - and the Seahawks, of course.

Regardless of Wilson's ultimate decision, the Commanders must find its next franchise quarterback.

Rivera is saying, “Why not us?”

Jon Allen seems to be saying, “Why not Russ?”