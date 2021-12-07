Jonathan Allen is Washington Man of the Year Award Nominee

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is, for the second straight year, the club's nominee for the prestigious "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.''

One player from each of the 32 teams receives a nomination as the Walter Payton Award is given to a player who performs in an outstanding way in both charitable work off the field as well as excellence on the field.

"The Walter Payton Man of the Year honor holds a special place in my heart. As a former teammate and friend of Walter Payton, I know how big of an honor being the team nominee is. I am proud of Jonathan for continuing his commitment to giving back to our community and focusing in on an area of giving back that directly impacted his life as a child," coach Ron Rivera said in a release. "During my time with the Bears, Walter was a leader, friend and most importantly a servant in the community. Jonathan shares these same characteristics, and it is because of that, that he is the perfect selection for this prestigious honor."

Allen's performance this year for Washington, during the current four-game win streak and beyond, has been top-notch. But it is Allen's impressive work away from the field and in the community that is earning him yet another nomination for the highest individual honor the NFL can bestow on a player.

Allen - who himself was once in foster care as a child - does his philanthropic work with the Sasha Bruce Youthworks – a nonprofit organization helping children find safe homes and also encouraging them with career opportunities.