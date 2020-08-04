Jordan Reed Reunites with Kyle & 49ers

Kyle Shanahan helped to draft Jordan Reed in 2013 as a third-round pick out of the University of Florida.

They worked one frustrating year together - a season that Reed showed promise but also the never ending injury bug that has derailed his career.

Seven years later, they are reunited and it feels so good.

Well at least for them it does. For Washington Football Fans - it's another example of one that got away and what could have been.

Reed agreed to a one-year contract with the NFC Champion 49ers.

Reed doesn't have to be the No. 1 and won't. That's George Kittle but imagine trying to defend those two if Reed can stay healthy.

Reed was so optimistic before the 2019 season and looked great in training camp. Then he was illegally hit by Keanu Neal and that was the final nail in his Washington coffin.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reed was always a tremendous weapon when on the field. That was the problem though. He wasn't enough but when he was - Reed was even better than most realize.

His overall PFF grade is even higher than I thought because Reed wasn't a great blocker but nobody should ever forget how dominant he was in 2015.

He had everything from a sick cross-over get-off at the line and great athletic ability to wall off someone in coverage.

He was too fast for linebackers, too big for safeties and corners and a good guy too.

Reed also reunites with his former Washington teammate Trent Williams who wound up in San Francisco this offseason.

Don't forget - Mike Shanahan is still active in helping his son, Kyle, run the 49ers. The elder Shanahan had to have had a positive impact on getting Reed together again with coaches that know him best.

Reed has only played in 65 games out of a possible 112 games.

I covered Reed since he walked in the door and he was always nice, humble, soft-spoken and by all accounts a great Dad. He would usually stop by my radio studio on his way out of the building just to say hi and chat a bit. There was never one time where I thought he was self-centered or fake.

How do you view Reed's career? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621