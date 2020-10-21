Josh Garnett Retires, Toohill Officially on 53

Joshua Garnett was signed in late August to add interior depth with injuries to Saahdiq Charles and Wes Schweitzer during training camp.

Now by late October, he's retiring from the NFL and the Washington Football Team.

Garnett had an "illness" all of last week, which was obviously very vague and there was no immediate word on if that contributed to his decision to retire but it's also hard to ignore that whatever he was dealing with came directly before his decision to hang it up.

Garnett played one offensive snap for the Washington Football Team and nine special teams snaps in three games.

If he stays retired, the 2016 first-round pick will have played 776 total offensive snaps in two-plus seasons in the NFL. He caught on with Detroit after being let go by the organization who drafted him in.

His retirement makes room for Casey Toohill, the seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles from this past draft that the Washington Football Team claimed off waivers last week.

Toohill had to wait the mandatory six-day COVID testing system and protocol before being officially added to the 53-man roster.

Toohill is expected to practice Wednesday but likely will be inactive on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

