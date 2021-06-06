Sports Illustrated home
Julio Jones Trade Impact on Washington Football Team

The Atlanta Falcons and  Tennessee Titans swung a major deal on Sunday that has an impact on the Washington Football Team
ASHBURN, Va. -- Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons are officially no more. They made it to a Super Bowl, fell apart late and haven't recovered since. 

Now Jones is on his way to the”Music City” to hopefully make some sweet tunes with Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry. 

So what impact does this trade have on the Washington Football Team? It's two-fold. 

The most tangible one is the WFT didn't see the need to gamble and throw a bunch of draft picks down on the table for a 32-year old receiver coming off an injury-riddled year that they didn't need. 

READ MORE: Returning to Richmond

Jones was always a tremendous weapon for the Falcons and figures to still be for Tennessee but obviously there's no guarantees that he'll be able to stay healthy moving forward on the more than plus side of 30. 

Washington spent significant money on Curtis Samuel, but because the market was flooded with pass-catchers, not as much as was originally anticipated. 

They were then able to land Adam Humphries to be their primary slot receiver. Where would Jones have played under that scenario?  

Of course, Washington could have loaded up like Dallas has at the receiver spot and just put talent on top of talent but while the Cowboys mostly forgot to address their defense the last couple of years, the WFT are built differently. 

Quite simply: they didn't need him. 

READ MORE: WFT Receivers Get No Respect

The most important impact of Jones leaving Atlanta for the WFT is that Washington no longer has to deal with Jones and Calvin Ridley together along with Matt Ryan throwing darts to them during the Week 4 matchup between the two teams in Atlanta. 

The WFT faces a killer gauntlet of top quarterbacks this year and while that doesn't change (for now), one of those top signal callers has one less weapon to hurt you with. 

In other words: Sunday's trade is a win in an indirect way for Washington. 

