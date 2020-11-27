SI.com
Just How Happy Is WFT Coach Rivera?

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team is in first place until at least Sunday afternoon pending the outcome of the New York Giants-Cincinnati Bengals game.

Enjoy it. Savor it. It's late November and yes, while the WFT only has four wins - that's good enough for now. Oh, and let them savor it, too, shall we?

I’m very happy for our football team,'' said coach Ron Rivera.

READ MORE: Washington Pulls Away & Hammers Cowboys

By crushing the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday evening in Arlington, Washington moved a win ahead of both the Eagles and Giants. Philadelphia is 3-6-1 and hosting Seattle on Monday night while New York travels to Cincy to face a Joe Burrow-less Bengals squad at 3-7.

Washington swept Dallas for the first time since 2012 and scored 40+ points for the first time since December 24, 2016 in Chicago. That win gave Jay Gruden and Washington a ticket into the playoffs if they wanted it but they failed miserably the next week.

There will be no such one-and-done next weekend in Pittsburgh, who is currently undefeated and scheduled to take on the Ravens Sunday afternoon but the COVID related issues for the Ravens are threatening that game and time - so the Steelers might have to play on Monday or Tuesday and therefore on a short week for a Washington team that could be turning the corner.

READ MORE: Ten Takes on a Trip to First Place in Dallas

“It means a lot. It really does," Rivera said of the win. "These guys worked hard and played some quality football, especially the last few weeks. For them to come out and play one of our divisional rivals—on Thanksgiving, especially—and play as well as they did, especially the second half, that’s huge. It really is. I’m very happy for our football team.”

Washington pulled away in the fourth quarter when Dallas gift-wrapped the win but Rivera's crew took advantage and stepped on their throat.

“I think we’re getting closer,'' the coach said. "We’ve got a hell of a test coming up, we really do, getting ready for Pittsburgh. That’s a big test. Our guys have to get ready for a heck of a football game against a very, very good football team. We’ll see where we are when we get a chance to test ourselves against one of the elites right now.”

That's the next test. Nine days from now (we think) in the Steel City. First place for now ... but there's a chance to really open some eyes next week. 

