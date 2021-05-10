Just How Potent Can WR Curtis Samuel Be For Washington?

Samuel is dynamic, with room to grow, and has a familiarity with the Washington coaching staff.

The Washington Football team may be the worst division champion the NFC East ever has had at 7-9 (no offense, anyone!) ... But recent upgrades to the offense make Washington a very real threat to repeat.

Washington has added firepower to aid quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in one of the top free-agent wide receivers on the market this offseason, wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

At 24, Samuel, has increased his productivity each year that he’s been in the NFL. Last season, he caught a career-high 77 passes for a career-high 851 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a career-high 41 carries for a career-high 200 yards and two more touchdowns ... that is a lot of "career-highs" to get excited about.

The free agency addition bolsters the passing game and gives much-needed speed to create big plays. Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner can't wait to utilize Samuel's skill set.

"High energy guy, really intelligent. You can do a lot of different things with him," Turner said on “Washington Football Talk” podcast with JP Finlay. "He's only 24 years old; I think he's just scratching the surface on what he's capable of."

Turner, Samuel and Ron Rivera will all be reunited; Samuel was drafted by Rivera in Carolina and spent the first three seasons of his career playing under the current Washington coach. Turner was also a part of the Carolina staff and he's now the coordinator under Rivera in Washington.

Said Samuel: “I’m definitely excited to be here. Just really knowing the offense and how everything goes around here, I was really familiar with it just being in his system.''

"Our offense is great."

Washington also added free agent Adam Humphries and then selected Dyami Brown in the third round of the draft to add to a group led by Terry McLaurin. ... The Washington Football Team is doing whatever it can to become the first repeat champion of the division in 17 years. ... with Samuel prepped to add to the "greatness.''

